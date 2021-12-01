Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Decreases By 34.0%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,281. The firm has a market cap of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.04%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

