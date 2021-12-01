Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Expands By 150.0%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of DRXGF stock remained flat at $$7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.