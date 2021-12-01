Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Expands By 74.3%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the October 31st total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 50,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,423. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Radio by 5.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

