Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Grows By 85.7%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EMPR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 30,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,774. Empire Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Empire Petroleum

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

