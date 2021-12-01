Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Grows By 85.7%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EMPR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 30,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,774. Empire Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.
About Empire Petroleum
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.