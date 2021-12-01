Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Decreases By 52.4%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 251,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

