Short Interest in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) Grows By 98.3%

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Foresight Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Foresight Acquisition by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 105,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Foresight Acquisition by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 202,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Foresight Acquisition by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,404,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Foresight Acquisition by 1,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 593,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 552,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 26,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Foresight Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

