Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Increases By 60.5%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,893,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,284,000.

