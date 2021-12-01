Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Expands By 200.0%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

