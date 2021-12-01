Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Expands By 200.0%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.
About Harbor Diversified
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.