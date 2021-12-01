Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Grows By 95.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $32.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

