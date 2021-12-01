Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Declines By 55.6%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

IFGL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. 477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,427. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

