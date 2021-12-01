Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Drops By 57.4%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KUKE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KUKE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

