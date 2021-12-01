Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Drops By 57.4%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KUKE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KUKE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

