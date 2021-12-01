Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Declines By 51.1%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MTLFF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. Metallis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

