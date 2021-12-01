Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Declines By 51.1%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MTLFF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. Metallis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.48.
