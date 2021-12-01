Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Rises By 104.8%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,543,800 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 3,195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,768.6 days.

OTCMKTS MCHVF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240. MGM China has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

