Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rises By 64.0%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTIC opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

