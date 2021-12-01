Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Declines By 50.0%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.05. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

