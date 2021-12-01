Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Increases By 138.2%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DQJCY traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 165,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

