Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Grows By 77.4%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $2,344,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 54.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 42,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

