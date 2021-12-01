Short Interest in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Rises By 44.0%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,478. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $754.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

