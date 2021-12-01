Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Rises By 79.8%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,300 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the October 31st total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Shares of TBVPF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

