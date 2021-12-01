Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Rises By 46.5%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TSIB stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSIB. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $198,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

