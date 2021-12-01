Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Increases By 93.4%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

