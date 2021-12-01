Short Interest in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Increases By 98.3%

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:TACA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 674,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

