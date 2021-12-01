Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Decreases By 34.6%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

