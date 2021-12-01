Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 71.5% in November

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cheuvreux cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. 50,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,379. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.