Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 550,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

