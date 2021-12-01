Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.78. 417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

