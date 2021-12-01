Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 325.53% from the company’s previous close.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

SGTX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 336,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

