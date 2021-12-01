Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 325.53% from the company’s previous close.
SGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
SGTX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 336,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
