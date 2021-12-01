Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.16 and last traded at $213.01. Approximately 5,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,141,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.66.

SI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,746.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,457,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

