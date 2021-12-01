Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $603,404.76 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $946.35 million, a P/E ratio of 102.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.22. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.