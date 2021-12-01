SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.43 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $217.53 million and $17.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00235817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00089001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

