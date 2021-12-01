Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.08

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 2503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNLAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

