SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Financial Analysis

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Analog Devices and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 3 21 0 2.88 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Analog Devices presently has a consensus price target of $198.35, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $312.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.65%. Given Analog Devices’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than SiTime.

Risk and Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 19.00% 13.92% 8.87% SiTime 7.86% 5.57% 4.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 9.28 $1.39 billion $3.69 50.01 SiTime $116.16 million 51.38 -$9.37 million $0.66 469.70

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Analog Devices beats SiTime on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

