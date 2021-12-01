SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $77.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SJW Group stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SJW Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

