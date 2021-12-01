Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. 2,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

