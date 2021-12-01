Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS SRRTF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 10,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

