Smartsheet (SMAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

