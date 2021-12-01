SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $798,201.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $9.06 or 0.00015657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $798,201.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.50 or 0.08039479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,103.06 or 1.00423217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,493 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

