Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Down 64.1% in November

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNAA opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

