Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $3.95 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

