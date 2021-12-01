Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the October 31st total of 424,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,146.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVYSF remained flat at $$120.33 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. Solvay has a 12 month low of $106.39 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.49.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

