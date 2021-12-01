Sonar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $416,229.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Sonar has a market cap of $19.05 million and $416,229.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00093620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.72 or 0.07929622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.46 or 0.99854111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

