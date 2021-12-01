Sonendo (SONX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sonendo (NYSE: SONX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/23/2021 – Sonendo is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Sonendo is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Sonendo is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Sonendo is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Sonendo Inc has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

