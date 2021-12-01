Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.