SONM Price Reaches $0.16 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00235353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SONM

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.