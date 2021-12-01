Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 52.9% in November

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Get Source Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 46.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.