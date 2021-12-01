Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.53

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 75691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.8694 dividend. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.