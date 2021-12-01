Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.53

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 75691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.
About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)
Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.
