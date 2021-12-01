SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Frank Gambino Sells 2,608 Shares

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $860.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4,656.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 491,643 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $2,391,000. Amundi bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.