SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,569,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.