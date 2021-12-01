SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

