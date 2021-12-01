SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 679,708 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.30. 3,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

